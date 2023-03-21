Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – March 21, 2023

Footloose’

“Footloose” runs through March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Civic Theatre is presenting “Murder on the Orient Express” through March 25 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Gallantry & Veteran Journey’

Indianapolis Opera presents “Gallantry & Veterans Journeys,” two one-act plays from the Contemporary Workshop Series at 4 p.m. March 25-26 at  the Basle Opera Center in Indianapolis. For more, visit indyopera.org.

‘The Great Gatsby’

The Belfry Theatre’s production of “The Great Gatsby” runs through March 26 at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort in Indianapolis. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org.

Jim Messina

Jim Messina will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 22 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Jonathan Butler

Singer/songwriter Jonathan Butler will perform at 7 p.m. March 26 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


