Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveils 2023 Bronze Badge

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveiled the 2023 Bronze Badge design during a March 16 event at Stout Field, the Joint Forces Headquarters of the Indiana National Guard, in Indianapolis.

Ed Carpenter, owner-driver in the NTT IndyCar Series and three-time Indianapolis 500 pole winner, unveiled the 2023 Bronze Badge, a traditional keepsake among fans that grants them pit and garage access during certain times in May.

“Leading into the month of May and the 500, events like this really gets the energy going,” Carpenter said. “It’s a cool ceremony to reveal the badge.”

The unveiling of the 2023 Bronze Badge is part of the build up to the Indy 500 in May, which according to IndyCar spokesman Dave Furst is more than just a race.

“It is also closely tied to the military, which we honor on Memorial Day weekend, including those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Furst said.

According to IMS President Doug Boles, a Zionsville resident, the Bronze Badge has represented pit and garage access at the track for decades. Its design presents the historic Pagoda during the flyover that has been performed each year by the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds.

“The 500 doesn’t happen without the men and women who serve our country and keep us free, and we honor their services by featuring the flyover on this year’s design,” Boles said.

The 2023 Bronze Badge can be purchased by fans, giving them access to Gasoline Alley on selected days during the month of May. The badge can be used for gate admission and garage access May 12, May 16 – 22 and May 26 – 27 during public gate hours and as directed by IMS personnel. Race tickets are required on May 13 for the GMR Grand Prix and May 28 for the Indy 500.

Bronze Badges can be purchased at indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/indy500/buy-tickets/bronze-badge.