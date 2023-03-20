Spyro Gyra to help headline at Carmel Jazz Fest

Long-running jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra will have a prime concert spot at the inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest weekend with an Aug. 12 performance at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. The concert, which was announced March 20, is set for 8 p.m.

Known for original instrumental pieces spiced with R&B, Latin and world music elements, Spyro Gyra emerged during the 1970s fusion wave and never let up, releasing 35 albums, playing more than 10,000 shows and earning 13 Grammy nominations over the past five decades.

Tickets starting at $25 will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 24 at the Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank Box Office, online at thecenterpresents.org and by phone at 317-843-3800. Separate passes are required for Carmel Jazz Fest, which will take place on the Center’s campus and at other venues around the city Aug. 11-12. For more and tickets to the festival, visit carmeljazzfest.org

Spyro Gyra last performed at the Center in January 2012. On the current tour, saxophonist and founding bandleader Jay Beckenstein is joined by longtime members Julio Fernandez on guitar and Scott Ambush on bass, along with more recent arrivals Lionel Cordew on drums and Chris Fischer on keyboards. The band’s most recent album, “Vinyl Tap,” was an intriguing departure: a cover collection of songs by the Beatles, Cream, Blind Faith and other classic rockers.

This Drewry Simmons Vornehm Jazz Series performance is the first to be announced from the upcoming 2023-2024 Center Presents Season, presented in partnership with Allied Solutions. Spyro Gyra ticket purchases can be applied toward subscription packages when the full 2023-2024 season is announced May 23.