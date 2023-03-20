Bands set to perform in Westfield

Current Publishing
The Westfield High School Band winter programs will host a community night that will include a barbecue dinner and performances from all five group shows.

The community night event March 22 will be at Westfield High School, 18250 N. Union St., with a barbecue pork dinner beginning at 6 p.m. followed by performances at 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to see students perform in the winds, indoor percussion, varsity, junior varsity and cadet winter guard groups. Tickets are $10 and include a pulled pork dinner that includes a sandwich, chips, cookie and drink.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the band and guard programs, according to organizers. Dinner and show tickets can be purchased by visiting whsband.ticketspice.com/2023-winter-cn.


