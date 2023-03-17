Boone County cracks down on aggressive driving

Boone County Sheriff’s Office recently announced a new enforcement campaign to crack down on dangerous and aggressive drivers.

The campaign runs through April 4.

The Boone County Traffic Safety Partnership is adding patrols in an effort to reduce the increase in crashes and traffic fatalities and to promote safe driving.

Officers will conduct high-visibility patrols, showing zero tolerance for aggressive driving, driving over the speed limit or driving under the influence.

“Every person that chooses to drive recklessly or impaired represents a serious threat to public safety,” Boone County Sheriff Anthony Harris stated. “Choices behind the wheel matter. One mistake is all it takes for someone to get injured. We’re asking all drivers to take responsibility and make smart decisions. Let’s work together to keep our roads and community safe.”

The campaign will be within the 420 square miles of Boone County with the patrols focusing on the main areas including, I-65, I-865, I-465, I-74, US 421, US 52, US 136, SR 32, SR38, SR 39, SR 47, SR 234, and SR 267 and all of the county roads and city streets within municipalities of the county.

The extra enforcement is to be funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grants through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

According to newly released data from NHTSA, traffic fatalities continued to rise at a record pace last year. NHTSA projects that an estimated 31,720 people were killed on U.S. roadways in the first nine months of 2021, a 12 percent increase from the same period in 2020.

Alcohol and drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding, and not wearing seat belts are some of the leading causes behind the rise in fatalities.