Plan commission president seeks Fishers City Council seat

Howard Stevenson is eager to bring his broad range of experience to the Fishers City Council.

Stevenson, a Democratic candidate for an at-large seat on the council, is an attorney and adjunct law professor, entrepreneur, former Hamilton Southeastern School Board member and the current president of the Fishers Plan Commission and vice president of the city’s board of zoning appeals.

He said those roles have helped him learn how to find solutions to issues even when that proves challenging.

“I will also bring my bridge-building qualities with me to the city council,” Stevenson said. “I have a track record of working effectively with various groups of people in our community to accomplish a common goal, even though the groups may have differing opinions on certain issues.

“I look forward to working in that same manner on the city council to make our great city even better.”

Stevenson is one of five candidates (three Republicans, two Democrats) vying for the three at-large council seats. The primary election is May 2. The general election is Nov. 7.

After serving on the planning and zoning boards, a city council position is the next logical step for Stevenson, who lists fiscal responsibility, economic development and smart growth, and a strong relationship with HSE Schools among his priorities. He is eager to hear what constituents have to say about the issues.

“Serving on the plan commission and board of zoning appeals has reinforced for me that public input is vitally important to the process,” he said. “Focusing on public input and my knowledge of land use will allow me to serve as an effective city councilman.”

Stevenson, a Fort Wayne native, is managing partner of Stevenson Legal Group. He and his wife, Christa, have been married 34 years and have lived in Fishers for 23 years. They have three adult sons.