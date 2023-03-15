Jellison, Lingenfelter selected as Noblesville High School bicentennial ambassadors

Noblesville High School students Gabby Jellison and Isabella Lingenfelter are among 11 sophomores and juniors from Hamilton County who will serve as bicentennial ambassadors through the end of the year.

The bicentennial ambassadors will serve as a bridge from the past to the future through conversation and public engagement, said Jessica Layman, bicentennial coordinator. Hamilton County is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

The purpose of the bicentennial ambassador program is to engage high school students by using the past 200 years to inform the future, according to Layman. Those chosen expressed a genuine interest in history and how communities function and also met criteria for being a student in good standing at their high school, she said.

Jellison said being named as a Hamilton County bicentennial ambassador is all about serving her community, noting that the program is an opportunity to learn about the history of Hamilton County.

“I hope that people enjoy all of the events that are planned for this year. Each township has a month designated to them, and since I live in Noblesville Township, I’m especially excited for the ‘Light up the Night’ event. I really hope people learn about Noblesville Township’s rich history and this unique place we get to call home,” Jellison said.

Other than Jellison and Lingenfelter, the following students were also selected as bicentennial ambassadors:

● Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School — Elizabeth Parkins

● Carmel High School — Ben Boyce

● Carmel High School — Ridhi Dondeti

● Carmel High School — Christopher Foote

● Carmel High School — Jane Martens

● Carmel High School — Sophia Stephens

● Hamilton Heights High School — Aurelia Lingenfelter

● Sheridan High School — Valerie Adams

● Westfield High School — David Young