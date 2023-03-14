Woof Gang pet shop announces plans to expand to Hamilton County

Pet retailer Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming is planning to open four stores in Hamilton County in the next four years.

Miami-based Woof Gang sells pet food, pet supplies and offers grooming services. CEO Ricardo Azevedo said he anticipates the first store in Hamilton County to open this year in Carmel.

“We’re going to be looking into other spaces in Hamilton County, but we don’t have a specific location,” Azevedo said.

The retailer expects to open one shop per year in the county.

Woof Gang sells oven-baked treats and meat chews made with natural and protein-rich ingredients without preservatives. Treats can be customized for holidays and birthdays.

Grooming services are performed in a spa-like setting. Offerings include luxury bathing with hypoallergenic shampoo and conditioner, hair drying, full-body brushing, styling and more.

“We have a very specialized experience for the dogs. It’s grooming, but Woof Gang does it in a very different way,” Azevedo said. “We have the owners very involved, so they care and they love. The technology that we’ve developed is very different from what you’d find in many other grooming houses.”

Woof Gang was founded in 2007 and has more than 200 locations in the U.S. Learn more at WoofGangBakery.com.