Westfield pursuing operation, management options for Grand Park

​The City of Westfield announced Friday that it is moving forward with evaluating proposals only for the operation and/or management of Grand Park and the Grand Park Events Center.

The latest news comes as the city had once pondered selling the 400-acre complex that serves as the training camp for the Indianapolis Colts or entering into a public-private partnership to operate the facility. Grand Park, which opened in 2014, has 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a 378,000-square-foot multi-use event center.

In 2022, the city sent out requests for proposals regarding the facility and received seven from different entities across the country. The city appointed six individuals to serve on a committee to review the proposals, which were received from the following entities:

● Card & Associates Athletic Facilities, LLC

● A confidential client of Cushman & Wakefield

● Indy Sports & Entertainment, LLC and related entity

● Ambassador Enterprises

● REV Entertainment

● Sports Facilities Companies, LLC

● Anytown USA, Inc.

The panel of six individuals will eventually make a recommendation to the Westfield City Council and the city’s Redevelopment Commission regarding the proposals.

At one time, the city had indicated that selling Grand Park was an option and previously said if that were to occur, they would use the proceeds to pay off park debt. The city still owes nearly $80 million for the complex.

A statement from the city on Friday said “more details will follow as additional work remains to be done” moving forward and indicated that it would be progressing with evaluating proposals only for the operation and/or management of Grand Park and the Grand Park Events Center. Details surrounding the proposals that have been received haven’t been made public.

​“The focus remains on doing what is in the best interests of the City of Westfield,” the statement said.