Snapshot: Synergize event raises $3K for ProAct

Derrin Slack, center, founder and CEO of ProAct, with, from left, Ben McCann, Connie Mulcahey, Ben Stoner and Caleb Townsend at Synergize’s 4:30 Meetup held Feb. 28 at the Turner Jeffrey building in Carmel. ProAct advocates for vulnerable populations and empowers youth to transform their communities. The nonprofit leads students who are normally the beneficiaries of community service projects through cohort programs that give them the tools, skills and relationships to become the creators of the projects themselves. Each Synergize 4:30 Meetup benefits a different nonprofit with a local impact. The February event raised more than $3,000 for ProAct. Learn more at SynergizeIndy.com and ProActIndy.org. (Photo courtesy of Synergize)