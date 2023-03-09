Grants help cover upcoming Carmel road projects

The City of Carmel will soon begin work on two road improvement projects using Community Crossing grants from INDOT.

A $1 million grant announced in December 2022 will help fund improvements on 3rd Avenue SW. The city will begin reconstructing the road between City Center Drive and Elm Street this spring. The project will include new stormwater drains, upgrades to the water and wastewater system, on-street parking and multi-use paths.

Another $1 million grant, announced in 2021, will help cover reconstruction of College Avenue between 96th and 106th streets. Improvements will also include drainage and water system upgrades and multi-use paths.

Nearly 230 Indiana municipalities received a total of $119.4 million in grants, which must be matched by recipient communities, in December 2022.

Work is also set to begin this spring on a roundabout at City Center Drive and Veteran’s Way. Funded primarily by COVID relief funds, construction is set to occur between mid-April and early July.