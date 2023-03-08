Greater Indianapolis Northside College Fair provides access to more than 100 colleges and universities

The Greater Indianapolis Northside College Fair is set to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. March 13

at the Grand Park Events Center, 1900 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield. The event is sponsored by

a consortium of high schools on Indianapolis’ northside, in partnership with the Indiana

Association for College Admission Counseling and will provide local high school students with

access to more than 100 colleges and universities.

Students in all grade levels are welcome to attend this free event and are encouraged to

register in advance at StriveFair.com. Registered students will receive a barcode that they can

bring with them to the college fair in to share their information with admission representatives.

The event aims to provide students with information and access to a range of higher education

options. Representatives from more than 100 colleges and universities will be in attendance,

giving students a unique opportunity to ask questions and gather information on admissions

requirements, scholarship opportunities and more.

Registration is open now at StriveFair.com.