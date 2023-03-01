Westfield OKs $1.6M tax abatement

City officials have approved a $1.6 million tax abatement for three shell buildings at the NorthPoint Business Park that will eventually bring 22 new jobs to Westfield.

The Westfield City Council voted 6-0 during its Feb. 27 meeting to approve the tax abatement request from developer Stellhorn Northpoint LLC. The shell buildings will be in the northeast section of the business park along Ind. 38, said Kai Chuck, the city’s economic development director.

The first building will be approximately 16,000 square feet on about 2 acres and is valued at approximately $2.9 million. With the 10-year abatement, the value would be approximately $290,000, according to Chuck, who said six jobs that would pay $28 per hour have been committed for the building.

The second building, which would be directly across from the first building, would be approximately 32,000 square feet on 2.3 acres and has an estimated value of $6 million, Chuck said. Taking into account the 10-year tax abatement, the estimated value would be about $605,000, he added.

Chuck said the company, which he did not identify, has committed eight jobs at $44 per hour with plans to create four new jobs that would pay $27 per hour.

The third building on nearly six acres would be 53,600 square feet and would result in an estimated investment of $7.8 million, Chuck said. The estimated value on the tax abatement would be $788,000 with 12 job commitments planned for the building that would pay $28 per hour, he added.

The identities of the companies that would occupy the three buildings was not disclosed.