Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – February 28, 2023

Night & Day diversions – February 28, 2023

0
By on Event Calendar

Footloose’

“Footloose” runs through March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Cat in the Hat’

Civic Theatre will feature “The Cat in the Hat” with a 10 a.m. performance Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. performances March 4 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Sound the Harp’

Indiana Wind Symphony will feature harp soloist Melissa Gallant in a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

‘Along the Way’

Bobby Conte will perform a concert at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.


More Headlines

Indiana Wind Symphony to feature harp soloist Melissa Gallant in ‘Sound the Harp’ concert on March 4 Fishers community events – March 2023 Geist community events – March 2023 Identity quest: Kelvin’s memoir traces embrace of Jewish heritage Carmel in brief — February 21, 2023 Carmel Symphony Orchestra to feature film composer Williams’ music
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact