Lenten series to examine different religions

Jerry Zehr has been a leader in interfaith ministries for more than 35 years.

So Zehr, who helped found the Carmel Interfaith Alliance, was the perfect fit for kicking off a Lenten Study Series in March at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 1605 E. 106th St., in Carmel. Zehr, the former senior pastor of Carmel Christian Church, will speak at 6 p.m. March 1 as part of a four-week program that meets on Wednesdays. There will be soup and study from 6 to 8 p.m. Child care will be provided, and it is open to the community. To RSVP, call 317-844-1107.

Zehr, a Carmel resident, will discuss the themes of his book, “The Peacemaker’s Path: Multifaith Reflections to Deepen Your Spirituality.” The book was released in August 2021. It was designed as a 40-day devotional.

“I’ve taken six themes that are in all of our major religions,” he said. “Many of us believe we have much more in common than what divides us. Many of us have not read the Quran or the Bible, Bahai’i scriptures, Buddist teachings or Hindu scriptures.”

Zehr said the book uses scriptures from all the major religions to highlight and enhance the devotional he has written.

“That way, people are exposed to the different scriptures,” he said. “Even though they were written at different times and different places in the world, they resonate very much in the same themes. Some of the themes are how we can love one another, how we can love ourselves, how we can make a prayer connection with the divine, how we can develop patience and empathy, working for justice and reconciliation.”

The six themes are walking the enlightened path, the power of prayer, loving yourself, loving others, karma and the quest for peace.

Zehr said the study group will use the book as a guide.

“Each week, they will have a person from a different faith speak to the group, then use the writings from the book to have their discussions,” Zehr said.

The other speakers are Anisse Adni, representing the Muslim faith, March 8; J.R. Sindadi, Hindu faith, March 15; and Dennis C. Sasso and Sandy Sasso, Jewish faith, March 22.