Former Hamilton Southeastern school board president to run for Fishers City Council

For John DeLucia, the decision to run for Fishers City Council was an easy one.

“I’m running to serve my community and all the people in Fishers,” DeLucia said. “I’ve served my country overseas in the Navy and during my years on the school board, and now I feel ready to make the leap to city council to represent my community at that level.”

DeLucia is running unopposed in the Republican primary May 2 for the North Central District. Crystal Neumann is serving the district and is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.,

DeLucia, 56, served two terms on the Hamilton Southeastern Schools board from July 2010 through 2018. He was elected in May 2010, but the election for school board was moved to November during his first term. He served as president for two years.

DeLucia, an investment loan officer for Citizens State Bank, moved to Fishers in 1993, and has lived there ever since, except for a one-year stint in the late 1990s in Greenville, S.C.

“Personally, I feel that we live in an amazing city, and I feel truly blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to raise my family here,” he said. “I think that we need to make sure we stay on the steady course we’ve been on as a city. I want to see low taxes, good schools, quality roads and tons of amenities for our citizens. Especially with my background in finance and experience on the school board, I feel that I am well-equipped to start tackling these topics on Day 1.”

His school board term was his first time as an elected official.

“I ran for the board to serve my community and our kids, and I think I did a great job at that,” DeLucia said. “The future generation was always my focus, and that’s exactly my mindset as I’m running for city council. I’m running to give back to my community and ensure Fishers remains a wonderful place to live for your children, my children and for generations to come.”

DeLucia said he works with small to medium-sized businesses with his job.

“Landing Andretti Motorsports (in Fishers) is phenomenal. Those are big things,” he said. “But we want to help. We don’t lose sight of an ecosystem for small- and medium-sized business. I really (want to) create a lot of jobs and opportunities as well. It’s a balancing act to land the big businesses but also helping the small and medium businesses grow and succeed to stay in Fishers or move to Fishers.”

After his school board stint, DeLucia said he needed a break from service and demands at work. But now the time is right to serve again.

“I was looking for an opportunity to get back to service. As it worked, it seemed like the timing was right,” he said.

DeLucia and wife Amy have three children, Josh, a 2006 Hamilton Southeastern High School graduate; Jillian, a 2010 Fishers High School graduate; and Jack, a 2013 FHS graduate.