Zionsville resident set to publish children’s book

A local resident is set to publish her debut children’s book, “Creature from the Woods,” in May.

Megan Alms, a 2016 Zionsville Community High School graduate, wrote the book about woodland animals with children and their parents in mind.

“I’m only where I am today because of the people who poured into me during childhood,” Alms said. “That’s part of why it’s so important to me to publish a book that children and adults can share.”

“Creature from the Woods” is a picture book introducing readers to North American woodland animals in rhyme. The book includes topics about growing up, curiosity, playfulness, imagination and parental love.

The book concludes with lines of encouragement and love, reminding children that they are treasured, Alms said.

Alms attended Pleasant View Elementary, where she participated in the continuing Young Author Night in first grade.

Cover of the children’s book “Creature from the Woods” by Zionsville resident Megan Alms. (Photos courtesy of Megan Alms)

Alms also attended Zionsville Middle School, where her fifth-grade teacher submitted one of her poetry assignments to a student anthology, which became her first of several writing pieces to be published.

Alms’ poetry can also be seen printed on the sidewalk in downtown Zionsville.

Alms has a bachelor’s degree in professional writing from Taylor University. She is a freelance writer who has written for publications such as Focus on the Family, Brio, and The Secret Place.

Alms and her husband, Carson, enjoy scrapbooking and DIY projects in their free time.

“Creatures from the Woods” will be available for purchase beginning May 2 at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, BooksAMillion.com, and Target.com.


