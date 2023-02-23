Actor returns in Civic Theatre’s “The Cat in the Hat”

Playing ‘The Cat’ is becoming old hat for Jonathan Studdard.

The Indianapolis resident plays the title role for the fourth time in Civic Theatre’s production of “The Cat in the Hat.”

“There are a lot of things that I enjoy about portraying the Cat,” Studdard said. “However, the thing that I enjoy most is the representation aspect. The fact that other children who are (persons of color) can see this show and see themselves reflected means the world to me.”

“The Cat in the Hat” will have public performances at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 4 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. This will be the seventh time Civic has staged the Dr. Seuss classic. It was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the years, we all work with the same great foundation,” Studdard said. “However, different people bring different energy or action to the show. David Cunningham, who portrays the Boy, and myself are the only returning members of the show. So, it has been so fun to get to work and discover new moments to add to the show with a new group of people.”

In addition to the public shows, there will be nine student matinees.

The March 4 matinee will be inclusive performances designed to create a welcoming experience that is intended for patrons who have social, cognitive or physical challenges that create sensory sensitivities. An American Sign Language interpreter will be available.

For more, visit civictheatre.org.