Fishers Maker Playground to host watch party for ‘Make48’ competition

The Indianapolis “Make48” competition, which was filmed last fall at Fishers Maker Playground, will air 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 during the Season 6 premiere of Make48 on Roku’s This Old House Makers Channel.

In September 2022, the Fishers Maker Playground at 8100 E. 106th St. in Fishers hosted “Make48” for its nationwide maker competition., where teams were presented with a real-world challenge and tasked to build a physical prototype, create a sales sheet, produce a one-minute marketing video and pitch their big idea to a panel of judges within 48 hours.

From Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, teams of four used hand tools, 3D printers, laser engraver and cutters and CNC machinery to solve a problem presented by Corteva AgriScience. The first-place team will be named during the show and will advance to “Make48’s” national competition in March.To celebrate the debut, Maker Playground will host a watch party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The event is free but registration is required via Eventbrite.  For more, visimake48.com. 

 


