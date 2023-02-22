Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Carmel Clay Historical Society to share history of prominent downtown site 
The presentation is set for 7 p.m. March 22 at 22 N. Range Line Rd., that will include historical background followed by comments from former employees and others associated with Gilbert’s pharmacy.

Carmel Clay Historical Society to share history of prominent downtown site 

0
By on Carmel Community

By Shelly Gattlieb 

Indiana Artisan and the Carmel Clay Historical Society are collaborating for an evening of education and personal stories surrounding the rich history of a site in downtown Carmel. 

Historical accounts of the land date back to 1829, when Charles Ketchum received the property, that now includes 22 N. Range Line Rd., as an 18th birthday gift from his grandmother, who married the chief of the Lenape Native American tribe. The first building was erected on the site in 1870.

A previous building there was destroyed in a fire in 1913 and was replaced with the existing structure. It is now the home of Indiana Artisan Gifts and Gallery, but multiple businesses have occupied the space, including a dry goods store, hatchery, furniture and appliance store, Brown’s drug store and Gilbert’s pharmacy.

The presentation, set for 7 p.m. March 22 at 22 N. Range Line Rd., will include historical background followed by comments from former employees and others associated with Gilbert’s pharmacy. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and browse and shop in the store. 

 “People drive by these buildings every day and don’t necessarily think about the stories of the buildings that have been here longer than many of our Carmel residents,” said Debbie Gangstad, CCHS executive director. 

The event is free, but seating is limited. Register for the program at carmelclayhistory.org. 


More Headlines

Westfield mayoral candidates participate in forum Chinese garden proposed between Carmel Elementary, public library garage  Happy 100th birthday to Carmel gardener, volunteer Carmel in brief — February 21, 2023 Republican candidates removed from Noblesville Common Council ballot over vote history challenge ‘Our mission is clear’: Carmel’s Perry Hines ready to lead Indy nonprofit serving those facing homelessness, poverty
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact