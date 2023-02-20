Current Publishing
Renderings of Pittman Farm. (Renderings courtesy of Scannell Properties)

Zionsville’s new 48-acre Pittman Farm development begins Phase 1

A new community and retail center in Zionsville began Phase 1 of development Feb. 13.

Pittman Farm, a 48-acre development at U.S. 421 and Sycamore Street, will be a mix of retail and an apartment community.

The first phase will include land preparation and infrastructure for the entire development, which includes a three-building, four-story, 400-unit apartment development. 

“Our farm has been a meaningful part of the local community for many years, and we are honoring its past in this new development,” said Chad Pittman, manager of Pittman investors.

Renderings of Pittman Farm. (Renderings courtesy of Scannell Properties)

Pittman Farm is expected to have restaurants, grocery stores, medical offices and other retail.

Architecture and design will have a farmstead style with a contemporary aesthetic, according to Pittman.

With carefully crafted architecture and design that is authentic to the history and feel of Zionsville, we are building a new district for the community’s future,” Pittman said.

Pittman Investors and Scannell Properties will be working with the Town of Zionsville to plan the site and align it with its long-term vision for the town. 

Phase 1 is expected to be open to the public in 2025. 

For more, visit Thefarmzionsville.com.


