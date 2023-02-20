Popular Destination: Westfield Winter Market at West Fork Whiskey Co. a draw for vendors, visitors

Local vendors at the Westfield Winter Market are finding much success and plenty of visitors since the indoor market season kicked off in early January.

The market, which is presented by the Downtown Westfield Association, runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday at West Fork Whiskey Co. and features vendors selling items such as dog treats, handmade soaps, honey and baked goods. It continues to be popular with the public since the market began Jan. 7, said Steve Latour, CEO of the DWA and the Westfield Chamber of Commerce.

“I think the community’s excited about it. It’s something to do in the winter and it’s a great way to support the local vendors,” Latour said.

Latour said a winter market was previously held at the Westfield Lions Club in downtown Westfield, but when the pandemic began in 2020, a decision was made to halt the market. He added that one of the biggest benefits of the market is the ability to showcase Westfield while cross-promoting events and programs held by organizations such as Westfield Welcome.

Latour said the market allows people to come together and explore West Fork Whiskey Co., which opened to the public in September. More than 900 people, including vendors, were a part of the market’s first weekend.

“I think it showcases the talent we have in the community with the local vendors, and really, West Fork Whiskey is just thrilled to have all these folks coming through and seeing their building for the first time,” Latour said. “So many people who have come through have never been here, so it’s been great, too, for exposure.”

Vendors such as Barbara Grider, who co-owns Happy Mutt Pet Bakery with her daughter, Melissa, are also receiving positive feedback from market visitors.

“This has been fantastic for the number of vendors who are interested, and customers just seem to be enjoying themselves, having a great time,” Grider said.

Happy Mutt Pet Bakery, which operates year-round, has enjoyed robust business by having a presence at the market, Grider said. It also participates in the DWA’s summer market and the Westfield Band Boosters craft fair, she added.

“I think it all becomes kind of circular, and we get the word everywhere, so our business has just increased exponentially,” Grider said. “The response from the public has been fabulous.”

Shanlin Murawski, who owns Savage Cake Artistry that is based in Avon, said the market has been great for her business, which has been in operation for three years and sells custom cookies and cakes. She is also appreciative of the community’s support, she said.

“It means a lot to me because I can grow and hopefully someday have a storefront,” Murawski said.

Lazy Labs Bakery owner Katie Mack has also received positive responses from the public and said her Fishers-based business normally operates at the Fishers Farmers Market outdoors. However, she said the Westfield Winter Market has been good from a business perspective, noting that several customers have returned to pick up more homemade dog treats that Lazy Labs Bakery sells.

“It’s been a great season so far,” she said.

Latour also remains optimistic moving ahead as the winter market continues to be a destination for visitors and vendors. The winter market continues through April 1, with the summer market kicking off from 5 to 8 p.m. May 25 at Grand Junction Plaza.

“We’re really hoping to see these vendors there and the crowds continue to be big,” Latour said.

If you go

What: Westfield Winter Market

When: 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through April 1

Where: West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield

More information: downtownwestfieldindy.com/winter-market