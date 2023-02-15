Nickel Plate Arts to feature Mannell exhibit

Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville will feature an exhibit by artist Jerry Mannell during the month of February.

The exhibit, “Transtangentialism,” will be on display in the Stephenson House on the Nickel Plate Arts campus, 107 S. 8th St., from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. In Mannell’s work, the composition, color and line are often tangential to each other and relate, but not in a direct way, according to Nickel Plate Arts.

The overall mood or message in the canvas is transitional as the elements form into something that engages the viewer, according to Mannell.

“I use modeled shapes — I try to relate color instead of using the natural world as a basis,” Mannell said. “It’s all out of my head, representing the world around me. My work is made up of plastic shapes and mechanical gadgets and is created out of context. No one knows what they are, but they are all around us.”

Mannell was a fine arts major in colleg but eventually took interest in advertising and graphic design.

“Graphic design work has pushed me in a certain direction. Creating a logo, you don’t want it to be literal, it’s something abstract,” he said.

In his work, Mannell said everything is self-contained as a stand-alone shape or group of shapes and incorporates a lot of movement as well.

“You want the eye to move in a Z-shape in advertising,” Mannell said. “You can make the eye move from one side of the canvas to the other and relate that to color on the lower right-hand side. The eye keeps on moving in terms of shapes and color, and that’s all in the composition.”

Mannell has his own repertoire of shapes, noting that anything triangular and green is reminiscent of nature and growth.

Guests can meet Mannell during a public reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 on the Nickel Plate Arts campus. Artwork can be purchased by contacting Nickel Plate Arts or ordering online from nickelplatearts.org/exhibits.