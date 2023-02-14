Junior swimmer helps Hamilton Southeastern to fourth-place finish

Hamilton Southeastern High School junior Audrey Crawford considers this her best swimming season.

“I think this season I’ve improved a lot in some different areas,” Crawford said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a breakout season, but it’s the season I’ve most improved.”

Crawford was second in the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 59.87 seconds and 100 butterfly in 53.56 seconds at the Feb. 11 IHSAA girls swimming state finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. The Royals finished fourth in the team standings with 148 points. Carmel won with 498, followed by Fishers with 233 and Penn in third with 156.

Crawford was second in the 100 butterfly and fifth in the 200 IM in the state finals as a sophomore.

“Going in I wanted to get second again,” Crawford said. “I kind of knew that it would be tough but that was a goal of mine.”

Crawford was joined by seniors Laura Bergman, Anna Stole and Ashley Saple on the third-place 400 freestyle relay team. She also was on the fourth-place 200 medley relay with senior Katelyn Kertin, sophomore Kiley Zoeller and freshman Naomi Haines.

“I had a lot of fun,” Crawford said. “I love being with my team.”

Crawford committed to Auburn University in November 2022.

“I was in a lot better mood when I committed to have that off my plate,” Crawford said. “It’s a good motivator going into college and my senior year.”

Hamilton Southeastern coach Christian Hanselmann said the team’s goal was to get third.

“We got fourth. It was a really competitive meet, so for us to get that we’re happy with that but definitely not satisfied,” said Hanselmann, who is in his second year as coach. “We’re trying to do better than that. We had a senior-heavy group (at state). So, we have some major holes to fill. We’ve got a year to get these girls stepping up.”

Senior Grace Newton was seventh in the 100 backstroke. Zoeller, Bergman, Saple and senior Ava Olson placed seventh in the 200 freestyle relay.