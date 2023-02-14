Fishers finish second in the girls swimming state finals for 4th straight year

With Carmel High School girls swimming team winning its 37th consecutive IHSAA state title, second is about as good as it gets for the rest of the state.

Fishers coach Joe Keller is pleased his team was second for the fourth consecutive year but admitted it’s a bit of a mixed bag of results.

“We’ve set a standard now where being state runner-up and scoring over 200 points is kind of the norm,” Keller said. “It’s the second-highest score we’ve had at a state meet. I feel like there were things left we could have done. That’s not to take away from this team because they have worked incredibly hard. These girls have been tremendous leaders.”

The Tigers were second with 233 points in the IHSAA girls swimming and diving state finals Feb. 11 at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI in Indianapolis. Carmel set a record with 498.

“I think it’s expected for our team to get second,” senior JoJo Ramey said. “We really had no thought of getting lower than that.”

Ramey finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 46.05 seconds, and third in the 500 freestyle in 4:50.52.

“I’m pretty pleased with my times but I really wanted to win individually,” said Ramey, who will swim for the University of Florida. “It’s OK, but I’m proud of everything I’ve done in my four years.”

Senior Kate Mouser, who will swim for Purdue next season, finished fourth in 400 freestyle.

Mouser was fourth in the 200 individual medley, and her junior teammate Avery Stein was fifth.

“We’re working our way up trying to get first, but right now I’m very happy with that,” Mouser said. “I love our senior group. Everyone is so supportive of each other. They’re my family. They’re my sisters.”

Mouser, Ramey, senior Nalanie Marinel Cortez and freshman Addison Carlile were on the 400-freestyle relay team, which placed second.

Mouser, Ramey and Stein were on the third-place 200 medley relay with sophomore Emma Schwertfeger.

Stein placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Stein, Schwertfeger, sophomore Claire Francis and Carlile were on the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay team.