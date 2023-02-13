Current Publishing
Kids construct a forts inn Discovery Station at Conner Prairie. (Photo courtesy of Conner Prairie)

Conner Prairie offering free admission Feb. 20

Conner Prairie in Fishers is offering free admission on Feb. 20 in honor of Presidents Day.

Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, will celebrate and explore the history of the presidency from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can also have a conversation with past presidents and first ladies, play presidential games, enjoy shows and sing patriotic songs as it celebrates the county’s presidents. Those who visit are invited to dress up as their favorite president or first lady.

All activities will take place indoors in Conner Prairie’s Welcome Center. Outdoor exhibit spaces will be closed.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.connerprairie.org/explore/things-to-do/presidents-day/.


