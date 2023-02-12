Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Law firms set for merger

Law firms set for merger

0
By on Fishers Business Local

Fishers-based Massillamany Jeter & Carson LLP will be growing when the criminal defense law firm merges March 1 with Mitchell Family Law PC and Mark K. Sullivan & Associates.

Massillamany

Founding partner Mario Massillamany said the merger will allow the firm to provide better service for clients.

“This brings another level of experience to our firm and will allow us the opportunity to compete with other big-name firms in the area of family law and personal injury and workman’s comp, as well as criminal law,” Massillamany said. “We will be able to expand our portfolio and provide a full range of law services to our clients and be a one-stop shop.”

Gloria Mitchell brings more than 30 years of experience in divorce and family law to the expanded firm. Mark Sullivan is a former county prosecutor and has more than 40 years of experience in personal injury and criminal defense.

Mitchell

Massillamany said his firm was interested in expanding not just by hiring additional attorneys, but through small, strategic mergers.

“We are one of the largest-growing law firms in central Indiana,” he said. “Our goal is to be one of the largest central Indiana law firms. Our strategic focus over the (next) five to 10 years is to try to build a 30- to 40-attorney law firm that will be able to provide legal services throughout the state of Indiana.”

The merger will raise the firm’s number of professional staff to 10.

Sullivan

“The talent level in their staff (Mitchell & Sullivan) is incredible because most of the staff have been around and practicing in their specific areas for 20 to 30 years,” Massillamany said.

A new 20,000-square-foot, three-story building for the firm, which will retain its current name, is being constructed in downtown Fishers and is scheduled to be finished in 2024.


More Headlines

Take Heart fundraiser has special meaning for Zionsville woman Friends play cousins in farcical Carmel High School play Carmel in brief — February 7, 2023 Bill in works to strengthen criminal penalties for killing police K-9s Hamilton East Public Library creates menu of field trip experiences Plopper announces candidacy for Zionsville Town Council seat 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact