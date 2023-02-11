Hamilton County Sheriff’s reserve deputy arrested on OWI charge

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. reserve deputy has been suspended after being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s dept. said in a statement that Patrick Heitz was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Towne Road by a Westfield Police Dept. officer due to “driving behavior.” Heitz was driving his personal vehicle and was off duty at the time of the incident, authorities said.

The sheriff’s dept. said the Westfield Police Dept. officer conducted an OWI investigation and eventually obtained a search warrant for a specimen of Heitz’s blood. Authorities did not specify what Heitz’s blood alcohol content level was at the time of his arrest.

Heitz was arrested on a charge of OWI and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He is suspended from the sheriff’s dept. pending the outcome of an internal investigation, authorities said.

The sheriff’s dept. directed further questions about the incident to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.