Obituary: Hugh Belton

Hugh Belton, 79, passed away on February 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at home in Westfield, Indiana.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Jennifer Belton, his daughters Sarah Lutomski (Michael) and Julia Belton, and three grandsons. Hugh was preceded in death by his son, Noah Belton, and his parents, William and Julia Belton.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 17 at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Carmel, IN at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow.

Memorial donations can be made to End Alexander Disease. https://endaxd.squarespace.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=5f088f80da0d436b48e99d6c