Column: What is direct access to physical therapy?

Commentary by Linda Barnes

According to APTA Indiana, direct access to physical therapy is defined as the removal of a physician referral mandated by state law to access physical therapists’ services for evaluation and treatment. Direct access or self-referral allows you to seek treatment from a physical therapist/occupational therapist without a referral from your medical provider. With direct access, you have the power to decide if you need physical and/or occupational therapy.

Benefits of direct access

There are several benefits to direct access, including, but not limited to:

No waiting for a referral from your medical provider. • Quicker access to evaluation and treatment.

Coordination of care with other health professionals.* • May save money and time if able to treat the condition with therapy versus having expensive tests completed prior to treatment.

More control over your own treatment choices. • May avoid surgery.

Use of alternative pain approaches/decreased use of opioids. • Improved outcomes/quicker results.

Improved patient satisfaction. • Health care is made more accessible to more people.

*Therapy On Wheels will fax a doctor's order and your plan of care to your doctor.

