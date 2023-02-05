Carmel community events – February 2023

Winter Botany – Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation will host a Winter Botany event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Central Park East Grove Shelter #1, 1235 Central Park Dr. E. Attendees will walk through the park and identify winter plant varieties by examining seeds, berries, pods and more. Learn more at carmelclayparks.com.

In Love With Miniatures – The Museum of Miniature Houses & Other Collections, 111 E. Main St., will host “Valentine’s Event: In Love With Miniatures” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10. Cost is $10 per person, $15 to admit two, and $5 per additional person for groups of three and more. At the adults-only event, attendees can explore the darkened museum lit by fairy lights. Learn more and register at museumofminiatures.org.

Carmel Winter Games – The Carmel Winter Games will return Feb. 10 and 11 to the Ice at Carter Green with teams competing in Ice Trike Relays, Human Curling and Human Hungry Hippos. From 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10, City of Carmel teams from various departments will compete in the Hometown Hero Olympics. The competition will return from noon to 4 p.m. with teams from across the community competing. The events are free to attend and view.

Meet Me On Main – Restaurants and shops in Carmel’s Arts & Design District will stay open until 9 p.m. Feb. 11 for the monthly Meet Me on Main. The event will also offer a hands-on public art project and an opportunity to win a $100 gift card.

Winter Blast – Clay Terrace will host the 8th annual Winter Blast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the shopping center, 14390 Clay Terrace Blvd. The event will include train rides for kids, carriage rides, ice sculptures, face painters, a hot chocolate trail, store specials and more. Events will take place in the Village Green in front of Hoosier Sister.

Winter Farmers Market – The Carmel Winter Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 25 at 510 3rd Ave. SW.