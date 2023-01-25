Pursuit ends in arrest of wanted suspect

On Jan. 16, at approximately 3:16 am, a Whitestown Metropolitan Police Dept. officer initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 65 southbound. A high-risk stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the driver, later identified as Marcus Curtis, 26, from Ohio, was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Curtis was wanted on a warrant in Ohio for a parole violation for homicide, as well as a warrant out of Georgia for terrorist threats.

Curtis was booked into the Boone County Jail pending a recommended felony charge of resisting law enforcement.

The vehicle was swerving between lanes and the officer suspected possible operating while intoxicated or impaired.

When the driver didn’t stop, a vehicle pursuit was initiated by WMPD officers southbound on I-65. Indiana State Police joined the pursuit and set up tire deflation devices near the 113-mile marker, but the effort was unsuccessful. The pursuit then continued eastbound on I-70.

A Greenfield Police Dept. officer set up tire deflation devices near the 103 mile-marker of I-70, which successfully deflated the vehicle’s tires and forced it to stop.

“This pursuit and apprehension are an amazing display of teamwork between law enforcement agencies throughout multiple counties to successfully apprehend a dangerous fugitive in service and protection of the public,” said Capt. John Jurkash said of the WPD.