Night & Day diversions – January 24, 2023

‘Clue’

“Clue” performances run through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Tay Bronson & the Tackle Box

The Live at the Center series features Tay Bronson & the Tackle Box at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 or register for a free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

‘Deception’

David Ranalli will present “Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” at 7:30 p.m. Jan 25 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Ghost Light Cabaret’

Civic Theatre will present ‘Ghost Light Cabaret,” a fundraiser, in performances at 6 and 8:30 p.m. at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Screen Gems’

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will sing songs from the movies at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27-28 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

The Mavericks

The Mavericks will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 or register for a free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

Serpentine Fire

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will join with Serpentine Fire, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

“Family Fun!’

Camel Symphony Orchestra will present “Family Fun!”, an interactive show where children can join the musicians on stage, at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.