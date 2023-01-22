Current Publishing
Whitestown Metro Police Dept. investigating fatal car crash

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Dept. is investigating a fatal a one-car. The driver, Edwin Ramirez of Lafayette, died at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:28 a.m. Jan. 22 on Interstate 865 westbound at the I-65 northbound split. The roadway was shut down until 6 a.m. as crash investigators and paramedics responded to the scene.

WMPD officers located one vehicle, a 2020 white Honda Pilot passenger car driven by Ramirez, 22, that rolled over into a ditch.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

“The snow had not started falling yet when first responders arrived on scene. We were able to collect all evidence and there was no immediate indication of what caused the accident, but that is still under investigation,” stated Det. Morganne T. Carpenter of the Investigations Division for Boone County Sheriff’s Office.


