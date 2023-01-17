Rubeck announces bid for at-large Zionsville town council seat

Amanda Rubeck has announced her candidacy for one of the two at-large seats on the seven-seat Zionsville Town Council.

“We are at a pivotal time where we must reimagine workforce development because graduates aren’t looking for a company first, they are looking for a place to live and then looking for work. We must think of the future while preserving what is special about Zionsville,” Rubeck stated.

Well-entrenched in the Zionsville community, Rubeck serves on the Zionsville Finance Committee, the Zionsville Community Development Corp., the zWORKS Board of Directors and will be appointed to the Zionsville Redevelopment Commission sometime this year.

“After attending every Town Council meeting either in-person or virtually for the past three years, I know we need a professional voice in the constant discourse,” Rubeck stated. “We must begin to work and act cohesively with a one-team mentality to put Zionsville at the heart of our decision-making.”

Rubeck and her husband have two daughters who attend Zionsville Community Schools. For more about her campaign, visit amandarubeckforzionsville.com.