Local doctor embraces work with Colts

By Natalie Gargiulo

Dr. Tyler Flaningham, a Zionsville native who now lives in Carmel, is the team consulting psychiatrist for the Indianapolis Colts. A graduate of Zionsville Community High School, he began working with the Colts in 2018 and embraces the opportunity to work with the team.

His commitment to fostering sound mental health aligns with the Colts’ efforts to promote mental health awareness, as evidenced by the franchise’s “Kick the Stigma” campaign.

“Professionally, I have been honored to provide evaluations for the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts,” Flaningham said. “It has enlightened me that even elite athletes can seem invincible yet struggle with various physical and psychiatric difficulties.”

Flaningham said his parents, Ed and Sharon Flaningham, have given back to the Zionsville community in many ways for many years and tries to follow their example with regard to helping people.

“My dad, Ed Flaningham, was active in several Zionsville-related activities, including the Zionsville Area Citizen’s Committee, and the Lions Club,” said Flaningham, noting that his parents donated money to the Zionsville Ambulance and Zionsville Fire Dept., among other charitable acts in the community.

After graduating from ZCHS, Flaningham attended Indiana University and graduated from the IU Kelley School of Business in 1992. Several years later, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.

“My father encouraged me to find a career that allowed one to enjoy what he’s doing,” Flaningham said. “I knew I wanted to help people.”

While doing his clinicals, he found psychiatry to be the most intriguing and enriching as it provided him with purpose.

“I felt like this field offered the most opportunity to get to know patients, make a difference ultimately, and provide care in an understaffed medical field,” Flaningham said.

Married with one stepson, Flaningham is part of Indiana Health Group in Carmel. He said his experience with the Colts has been fun and rewarding.

“It’s been fulfilling to see that the Colts highly value mental health awareness and treatment,” Flaningham said. “(Colts head trainer) Dave Hammer and all the players have been very kind and generous to me.”

For more about Flaningham’s practice, visit indianahealthgroup.com.