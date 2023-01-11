D-BAT state-of-the-art baseball and softball academy to open in Zionsville

D-BAT, a state-of-the-art baseball and softball academy designed to train athletes of all ages, is slated to open in late February in Zionsville.

The new franchise, at 6200 Technology Center Dr., Suite 150, is co-owned by Christopher and Tae Tatum and Robert and Samantha Joseph.

For more than 20 years, D-BAT, which has more than 135 facilities across the U.S. has impacted the playing careers of thousands of ballplayers, according to the owners. D-BAT’s mission in Zionsville, they said, is to provide a quality teaching environment with quality instruction to enhance the baseball and softball experience for players at all levels, from Little League to professional.

Christopher Tatum is an assistant coach with a local travel baseball team and is a volunteer coach for Mudsock sports.

“Some of (Major League Baseball’s) top prospects have trained at D-BAT, and even more players have earned college scholarships,” Christopher said. “That is what we want to bring to Zionsville and the surrounding areas.”

D-BAT is an indoor, climate-controlled, facility that facilitates training year-round. It’s equipped with batting cages and pitching machines and offers camps with professional instructors throughout the year.

For more, visit dbatzionsville.com.