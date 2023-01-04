Retired Secret Service agent adds expertise to Carmel security firm

Roger Goodes brings more than 26 years of United States Secret Service experience and corporate security expertise to a new partnership.

Goodes and his firm, Goodes Security, recently became a partner with Carmel-based Veracity IIR, which stands for intelligence, investigation and research.

“It will be mostly physical security. That’s really my bailiwick,” he said. “With my time with the Secret Service, we dealt with that at all times. It’s part of our culture. With the protective assignments we have, we learned quite a bit.”

Goodes, a Fishers resident, said there is a great team at Veracity.

“They saw with my background and my experience it could blend nicely into their overall strategy,” Goodes said. “I think it will be a good partnership.”

Goodes, 62, retired at age 53 from the Secret Service.

“In the Secret Service, we move around quite a bit. I started here in Indianapolis and then moved to Miami for about 4 1/2 years and then to the president’s detail in Washington, D.C.,” Goodes said. “Moved to California for a little over three years and then back to Washington and ended my career here in Indianapolis,”

Goodes served mostly on President Bill Clinton’s detail and at the beginning of President George W. Bush’s presidency.

“Most of the field offices focus on investigations,” Goodes said. “The Secret Service was founded to combat counterfeit money during the Civil War. As the Secret Service’s responsibilities grew throughout the years, it included more financial crimes. That’s why most of the field offices focus on financial crimes, and when there is a president or vice president or some other dignitary protected by the Secret Service when they come to a city, say Indianapolis, then we help with protecting missions depending on support that comes from Washington.”

Goodes finished his career as special agent in charge of the Indianapolis field office.

After he left the Secret Service, he spent time with an Indianapolis firm with its security department.

“Then also I also worked with an internationally renowned physical security practice (Hillard Heintze). I was able to glean a lot more detail about how things work and how things should work to really put together a comprehensive and strategic security strategy,” Goodes said. “It involved all different types of security programs under the umbrella of corporate security. It was alarms, cameras and building security. It also was for employee travel security and executive security.”

Goodes has been working with his own company for the past 18 months.

“I’ve been mostly subcontracting with my previous employer, and this last month or so I’ve been working on being out on my own,” he said.

Veracity CEO Doug Kouns, a former FBI special agent, said Goodes will be a valuable addition.

“In this day and age where mass shootings, workplace violence and other crimes have become commonplace, it is of utmost importance for businesses to protect themselves from both internal and external threats,” Kouns stated. “Thoughts and prayers after a tragedy don’t help. Security assessments and countermeasures to prevent them do. Roger’s vast experience at the highest level puts us in a unique position to provide recommendations to all types and sizes of businesses, such as churches, schools, hospitals and governmental facilities.”

Goodes said he can look at a company’s policies and security programs and determine if there are any gaps.

“I’m trying to find those gaps that could be exploited by someone and close those gaps,” he said.

For more about Veracity IIR and Goodes Security, visit veracityiir.com and goodessecurity.com.