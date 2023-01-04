Current Publishing
1st Democrat joins race for at-large seat on Carmel City Council

The first Democratic candidate has launched a campaign for the Carmel City Council in this year’s elections. 

Jake Madore

Jake Madore announced his candidacy Jan. 4 for one of three at-large seats on the council. All nine council positions will be on the ballot in the May primary and November general elections. 

A 7-year Carmel resident with his wife, Sarah, Madore said he is a “neighbor who listens,” and that he would bring that skill to the council. 

“Carmel residents have found themselves represented by a council that too often decides to ignore citizen feedback and instead charges forward with no accountability,” he said. “It’s time for the city council to become a governing body that actually aligns with the voice of its constituents.”

Madore said he is frustrated with “extreme partisan views” that harm communities. 

“Too many politicians don’t listen to their voters anymore,” he said. “Many of them are unreachable, unaccountable and out-of-touch with Hoosier common sense. That’s why unpopular decisions are being made.” 

Madore is president of the Carmel Democratic Club and has helped run and support campaigns for left-leaning candidates in past elections. He ran for Hamilton County treasurer in 2020. He has a Juris Doctor degree from IU’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. He works in corporate taxation. 

Other candidates to announce campaigns for at-large seats on the Carmel City Council – all Republicans – are incumbent Jeff Worrell, Rich Taylor and Matt Snyder. At-large incumbent Kevin “Woody” Rider is running for mayor, and incumbent Tim Hannon will step down from the council after his term expires. Candidates may file for the May primary through Feb. 3. 

Learn more about Madore and his campaign at votejakeincarmel.com.


