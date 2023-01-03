Clay Township board member Snyder to run for Carmel City Council

Clay Township Board Member Matthew Snyder announced Jan. 2 that he will run for an at-large position on the Carmel City Council in the Republican primary in May.

Snyder, a lifelong Carmel resident and graduate of Carmel High School, has served on the township board for 12 years. He took a leading role in overseeing the Clay Township Impact Program, which committed nearly $100 million for capital improvement projects that included funds for park improvements, a Carmel Dads’ Club fieldhouse and a Carmel Clay Historical Society Museum.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done in Clay Township, and I’m looking forward to accomplishing just as meaningful work for the city,” Snyder stated. “Living in Carmel my entire life and watching the city grow has given me a unique perspective. There’s still more work to be done, and I’m excited for the challenge.”

Snyder has served as president of Janus Developmental Services and on the boards for the Indiana State Parks and Recreation Association and CCHS. He is also a past board president of the Carmel Clay GOP and is active with the local American Legion and VFW posts.

Snyder and his wife, Ashlee, have two children, Charlie, 5, and Benjamin, 3.

All nine city council seats will be on the ballot this year. Only one of the three incumbent at-large councilors, Jeff Worrell, is seeking reelection. Incumbent Kevin “Woody” Rider is running for mayor, and incumbent Tim Hannon will step down from the council after his term expires.

Other candidates running for at-large seats are Republican Rich Taylor and Democrat Jake Madore. Candidates can file for the May primary through Feb. 3.