Letter: Thanks for 50 years of service

Editor,

It is not often you have a public servant serve 50 years in the same community within various positions of the Carmel Fire Dept., eventually serving as chief. And not stopping there, Doug Callahan then decided to serve as our Clay Township trustee.

Callahan has dedicated his life to the citizens of Carmel and Clay Township. A big thank you to Doug for his years of service. And an even bigger wish that he enjoys many years of retirement watching the grandkids. Perhaps the biggest best of luck goes to (his wife) Lu as Doug will be under foot in a short time!

Bruce Breeden, Carmel