Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Letter: Thanks for 50 years of service

Letter: Thanks for 50 years of service

0
By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

It is not often you have a public servant serve 50 years in the same community within various positions of the Carmel Fire Dept., eventually serving as chief. And not stopping there, Doug Callahan then decided to serve as our Clay Township trustee.

Callahan has dedicated his life to the citizens of Carmel and Clay Township. A big thank you to Doug for his years of service. And an even bigger wish that he enjoys many years of retirement watching the grandkids. Perhaps the biggest best of luck goes to (his wife) Lu as Doug will be under foot in a short time!

Bruce Breeden, Carmel


More Headlines

‘You don’t just hand that money out’ Kelly to retire from Current post effective Dec. 31 Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1 Service dog trainer helps shelters Carmel in brief — December 27, 2022 Local leaders reflect on late City Councilor Kimball’s impact on Carmel
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact