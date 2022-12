A pickup truck crashed into the entrance doors at Culver’s in Westfield on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Westfield Fire Dept. responded to Culver’s, 14667 Gray Road, due to a motor vehicle accident. Pictures from a post on the fire department’s Facebook page showed extensive damage to the doors, although authorities noted that the business would remain open and that there is an additional entrance for patrons.

Officials did not specify how the incident occurred and no injuries were reported.