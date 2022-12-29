Indianapolis Children’s Choir  to move to new home

After 36 years of being housed in various locations on the campus of Butler University, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir has finalized the purchase of a building of its own to call home. The ICC will continue to have a partnership with Butler University as the organization moves forward. ICC artistic director Joshua Pedde, a Carmel resident, said the ICC has appreciated its partnership over the years, and will look forward to new opportunities to collaborate with the university in the future.

“The ICC appreciates the community’s support over the last 37 years and as the ICC begins its next chapter, we hope the community continues this support for the future of the ICC,” Pedde stated. “The ICC’s new home will open up endless possibilities for advancing our exceptional artistry and sharing that artistry with the world.”

Over the last five years, the ICC leadership and board of directors have been strategizing what the ICC’s future will look like when we are no longer housed on the campus of Butler University due to the completion of the current lease. During this time, the ICC staff began talking with parents to determine the needs of families as the organization looked to the future. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic gave the ICC leadership and board of directors the opportunity to determine what the needs, dreams, and aspirations would look like for the future. After searching for properties for more than two years, the ICC found a building that will help reach these goals. The ICC will be moving its organizational operations and rehearsals to the new building at the beginning of next season in August 2023, pending all of the legal and other required approvals, including renovations. This move will allow the ICC to grow our reach and connection within the community as well as continue to serve each of our current singers and families in new and exciting ways. The ICC just closed on the building and will begin renovations to the inside of the space to make it a state-of-the-art location for our choirs and programs.

This new home will become ICC’s headquarters and house the ICC’s offices as well as rehearsals that now take place at Butler University, according to the release. The regional locations will still remain in the various communities we serve, including Carmel, Fishers, Hendricks County, Johnson County, Anderson, and Columbus, but the main campus choirs will be located at the new building once renovations are complete. The ICC also will continue to have a presence at Butler University after the new building renovations are completed.

The ICC raised funds to purchase the building and will launch the public phase of the campaign this month.