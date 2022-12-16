Urban planning professional joins race for Carmel’s Central District council seat

Jonathan Blake, an urban planning professional, has announced that he will run for the Central District seat on the Carmel City Council.

Blake, a Republican, is the administration and planning director with Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation. He has experience in land use and long-range planning, economic development and public engagement that he believes would serve him well as a city councilor.

“I have always had a passion for public service, and I am excited by the opportunity to use my professional experience to serve the residents of Carmel,” Blake stated.

Blake said, if elected, his priorities would be investing in infrastructure and public safety, increasing government accountability and transparency, and improving public engagement in city planning.

“Civic engagement is critical to the success of any community to ensure accountability and transparency, address neighborhood issues, build community consensus and promote better planning,” Blake stated. “I am committed to improving public engagement through town hall style meetings, attending neighborhood meetings and open lines of communication with Central District residents.”

A native of Brownsburg, Blake has served on Brownsburg’s Advisory Plan Commission, as president of the Brownsburg Redevelopment Commission and as a precinct committeeman and delegate to the Indiana Republican Convention. He serves on the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association board of directors and is a member of the Indiana Leadership Forum’s Class of 2023. Blake is also a small business owner and commercial real estate broker. He moved to Carmel in April 2021.

He earned a degree in design technology from Ivy Tech Community College and a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from Purdue University. He is working to earn a Master of Business Administration from Butler University.

In addition to Blake, Republicans Leah York, Teresa Ayers and Chuck Ford have launched campaigns for the Central District seat. No Democratic candidates have announced plans to run. Incumbent Bruce Kimball has not attended a council meeting since suffering a stroke in 2020 and is not expected to run again.

Learn more at BlakeforCarmel.com.