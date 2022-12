Editor,

I saw an advertisement for a drag show brunch at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael for Dec. 18. It said, “Remember to bring your dollar bills to tip your dancers!” Thankfully, it’s for 21-years-old-and-over.

Speaking for myself, I’d like to see Carmel continue to be a family-friendly city. I don’t want to see our city hotel hosting drag shows any more than I want to see strip clubs or adult bookstores take up shop here in Carmel.

Bridget Vickery, Carmel