Carmel library’s winter reading program to benefit Hamilton County Kids Coats

By Shelly Gattlieb

The Carmel Clay Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program is set for Dec. 16 to Jan. 31, giving children and adults an opportunity to support local nonprofits and be entered for prizes as they enjoy a good book.

Participants can log their progress in the Beanstack website or app, which tracks progress and rewards. This year, the program will benefit Hamilton County Kids Coats, which collects and distributes winter clothing to local families in need.

“Readers of all ages can log their reading on the Beanstack tracker app and help support a great cause. We are so excited to be able to partner with Hamilton County Kids Coats this year,” said Katherine Huddle, CCPL west branch manager and program planning committee member.

Through the program, adults and teens can earn entries into drawings for several gift card options. In addition, children who complete the program will not only practice their reading skills but will also receive a free book.

When users have registered, they can explore additional reading programs the library offers year-round, including the 100 Books Before Graduation and 100 Books Challenge for teens. CCPL also includes a free service for customizable reading suggestions through the personalized pick service shelf service, where unique lists of adult or teen recommendations are directly emailed to participants.

To sign up for the reading program, visit carmel.beanstack.com.