Bank of America offers internship program for high school students

Now through Jan. 13, 2023, Bank of America is accepting applications for its annual Student Leaders paid internship program. It is part of the bank’s investment in youth and young adults by helping them obtain work and leadership experience while participating in a cause in their communities, according to Bank America.

The eight-week program places students with a local nonprofit to learn firsthand about the needs of their community and the critical role nonprofits play. They will also attend a leadership summit to learn how government, business and the nonprofit sector work together to address critical community needs.

During the summer of 2021, Lawrence Central High School graduate Madison Guyse worked as a virtual community engagement liaison intern for Christamore House, a nonprofit that provides life skills training for children, adults and seniors at 502 N. Tremont St. in Indianapolis, in the student leader internship program. Guyse said the internship was rewarding.

“I collaged photos and presented them on social media platforms. I also communicated with individuals through social media to clarify and answer questions,” Guyse said. “I was assigned to take the initiative to generate project ideas and create engaging social media topics of conversation.”

Guyse said the atmosphere was “welcoming, professional and diverse.” She said the internship helped prepare her for professional working environments.

“This internship helped with media presentation, civic engagement and improved my constructive communication skills,” Guyse said. “I have also improved my knowledge on how to maneuver in different social media platforms, creating posts, making collages and communicating with people interested in learning about upcoming events and projects.”

For students looking to pursue work with nonprofits, Guyse highly recommends they apply for the internship.

“I strongly believe that (chosen applicants) will gain leadership, workforce and engagement skills through interning as a Bank of America Student Leader,” Guyse said. “Early experience in the work field is important and will set you apart as well as put you at an advantage from potential candidates for job or internship opportunities. I have developed career-building skills and networking opportunities even after serving as a Bank of America Student Leader.”

To qualify for the internship, students must be a high school junior or senior, be in good standing at their school and receive a letter of recommendation from a teacher, guidance counselor or school administrator. Students can apply at about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/student-leaders before Jan. 13, 2023.