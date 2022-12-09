Carmel celebrates construction milestone for expanded police department HQ 

The City of Carmel held a beam topping ceremony Dec. 9 to celebrate the milestone of placing the final steel beam in the expanded Carmel Police Dept. headquarters building. Before the beam was lifted into place, city officials and employees, construction workers and members of the public signed the beam. The new building, expected to open in late 2023, will triple the capacity of the existing CPD headquarters and add space for Carmel City Court and the City Clerk’s Office. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)