The Noblesville chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization recently donated $725 to the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville that will help supplement the costs of annual memberships for area youths. From left, is Jane Meats, P.E.O. president of Noblesville’s DG Chapter, Becky Terry, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, and Sandy Fink, former president of P.E.O.