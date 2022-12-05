Santa to visit Zionsville neighborhoods

Santa will once again return to the streets of Zionsville atop a fire engine for the Zionsville Fire Department’s Area Familiarization with Santa.

The nightly routes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end no later than 9 p.m. Dec. 11 through Christmas Eve, according to the ZFD. Residents should be on the lookout for emergency lights and holiday music heralding Santa’s arrival.

Although Santa might not be able to visit every street, ZFD will attempt to visit as many locations as possible as time permits. Routes and times are subject to change, and emergency runs take priority. In the event of a cancellation because of an emergency run, ZFD will attempt to cover missed neighborhoods at a later date.

A link to the ZFD Santa Tracker will be on the ZFD Facebook page each evening so that families can keep track of Santa’s location.

Nightly routes are as follows:

Dec. 11

Taylor Avenue

Pine Ridge

Timberwolf

Mallard Point

Saddlebrook Farms

Pleasantview Lane

The Woods @ Huddersfield

St Claire Estates

Countrywood

Fox Run

Dec. 12

Willow Glen

Brookhaven

Fieldstone

Willows (West)

Dec. 13

Willow Springs Drive

Brittany Chase

Austin Oaks

Dec. 14

Hunter Glen Townhomes

Independence Village

The Sanctuary

Zion Hills

Oxford Woods

Valley Meadow Drive

Clarkston

Coventry Ridge

Colonial Heights

Northview

Ravinia

Holliday Farms

Hidden Pines

Bridlewood

Dec. 15

Blackstone

Eaglewood Drive

Stonegate

Pemberton

Hampshire

Old Hunt Club Road

Dec. 16

Shannon Springs

Enclave

Cooper Heights

Lexington Hall

Cheval De Selle

Hunt Country Lane @ Hunt Country Preserve

Dec. 17

Royal Run

Dec. 18

Winterfest @ Mulberry Fields

Sycamore Bend

Ashburn

Cobblestone Lakes

Dec. 19

Spring Knoll

Preserve @ Spring Knoll

Rock Bridge

Horseshoe Drive @ Allen Acres

Dec. 20

Zionsville Meadows

Sugarbush Hill

Clifden Pond

Oldfields

Irishman’s Run

Roundstone

Fox Hollow

Huntington Woods

Soaring Hawk Circle

Pineview Drive @ Pineview Estates

Dec. 21

The Rail at 1380

Village Walk

Deer Ridge

Lakeview Drive

Russell Lake

Spring Hills Dr.

Thornhill

Irongate

Olde Dominion

Trotwood Lane @ Hunt Club Village

Hunters Glen Apartment Homes

Dec. 22

Inglenook

Vonterra

Hoosier Village

The Oaks

Reserve @ Williams Glen

Domain @ Bennett Farms

Aria of Zionsville

Timber Ridge

Raintree Place

Mayfield Lane

Dec. 23

Benderfield Drive

Bloor Woods Court

Terrace Drive

Williamsburg Court

Bennington Drive & Blackstone Place

Pine Meadow Drive & Colony Court

Colony Woods

Camden Dr. Scranton Ct

Colony Way

Mulberry Place

Buttondown Farms

Oak Ridge

Smith Meadows

Cedar Bend

Equestrian Way @ Pleasant View

Dec. 24