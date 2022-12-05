Santa to visit Zionsville neighborhoods

Santa will once again return to the streets of Zionsville atop a fire engine for the Zionsville Fire Department’s Area Familiarization with Santa.
The nightly routes will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end no later than 9 p.m. Dec. 11 through Christmas Eve, according to the ZFD. Residents should be on the lookout for emergency lights and holiday music heralding Santa’s arrival.
Although Santa might not be able to visit every street, ZFD will attempt to visit as many locations as possible as time permits. Routes and times are subject to change, and emergency runs take priority. In the event of a cancellation because of an emergency run, ZFD will attempt to cover missed neighborhoods at a later date.
A link to the ZFD Santa Tracker will be on the ZFD Facebook page each evening so that families can keep track of Santa’s location.
Nightly routes are as follows:
Dec. 11
- Taylor Avenue
- Pine Ridge
- Timberwolf
- Mallard Point
- Saddlebrook Farms
- Pleasantview Lane
- The Woods @ Huddersfield
- St Claire Estates
- Countrywood
- Fox Run
Dec. 12
- Willow Glen
- Brookhaven
- Fieldstone
- Willows (West)
Dec. 13
- Willow Springs Drive
- Brittany Chase
- Austin Oaks
Dec. 14
- Hunter Glen Townhomes
- Independence Village
- The Sanctuary
- Zion Hills
- Oxford Woods
- Valley Meadow Drive
- Clarkston
- Coventry Ridge
- Colonial Heights
- Northview
- Ravinia
- Holliday Farms
- Hidden Pines
- Bridlewood
Dec. 15
- Blackstone
- Eaglewood Drive
- Stonegate
- Pemberton
- Hampshire
- Old Hunt Club Road
Dec. 16
- Shannon Springs
- Enclave
- Cooper Heights
- Lexington Hall
- Cheval De Selle
- Hunt Country Lane @ Hunt Country Preserve
Dec. 17
- Royal Run
Dec. 18
- Winterfest @ Mulberry Fields
- Sycamore Bend
- Ashburn
- Cobblestone Lakes
Dec. 19
- Spring Knoll
- Preserve @ Spring Knoll
- Rock Bridge
- Horseshoe Drive @ Allen Acres
Dec. 20
- Zionsville Meadows
- Sugarbush Hill
- Clifden Pond
- Oldfields
- Irishman’s Run
- Roundstone
- Fox Hollow
- Huntington Woods
- Soaring Hawk Circle
- Pineview Drive @ Pineview Estates
Dec. 21
- The Rail at 1380
- Village Walk
- Deer Ridge
- Lakeview Drive
- Russell Lake
- Spring Hills Dr.
- Thornhill
- Irongate
- Olde Dominion
- Trotwood Lane @ Hunt Club Village
- Hunters Glen Apartment Homes
Dec. 22
- Inglenook
- Vonterra
- Hoosier Village
- The Oaks
- Reserve @ Williams Glen
- Domain @ Bennett Farms
- Aria of Zionsville
- Timber Ridge
- Raintree Place
- Mayfield Lane
Dec. 23
- Benderfield Drive
- Bloor Woods Court
- Terrace Drive
- Williamsburg Court
- Bennington Drive & Blackstone Place
- Pine Meadow Drive & Colony Court
- Colony Woods
- Camden Dr. Scranton Ct
- Colony Way
- Mulberry Place
- Buttondown Farms
- Oak Ridge
- Smith Meadows
- Cedar Bend
- Equestrian Way @ Pleasant View
Dec. 24
- Zionsville Village